SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

118 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SENECA COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

central New York.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHERN CORTLAND...SOUTHERN ONONDAGA AND

NORTHEASTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES...

At 117 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Groton, or 11

miles west of Cortland, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Law enforcement has reported trees and wires down.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Cortland, Homer, Groton, Locke, Genoa, Preble, Moravia, Niles, Scott

and Truxton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

