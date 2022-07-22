WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

755 PM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ONEIDA AND

CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

southern Oneida County until 830 PM.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHWESTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHERN ONONDAGA

COUNTIES...

At 756 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sempronius, or

13 miles northwest of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Moravia, Scott, Sempronius, Montville, Fillmore Glen State Park and

Glen Haven.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

