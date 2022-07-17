WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

856 PM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SCHUYLER...

SOUTHEASTERN YATES AND NORTHEASTERN STEUBEN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is

still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

