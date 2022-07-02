WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1258 PM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Broome and northeastern Susquehanna Counties through 145 PM EDT... At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Conklin, or near Binghamton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Binghamton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot, Hallstead, Windsor, New Milford and Great Bend. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 3. Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 75 and 83. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4182 7563 4205 7598 4213 7587 4207 7542 4205 7543 TIME...MOT...LOC 1658Z 293DEG 23KT 4206 7584 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather