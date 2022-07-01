WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 852 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO AND EAST CENTRAL CHENANGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM EDT... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and damaging wind gusts are still possible with these thunderstorms. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware Counties until 930 PM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather