WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

622 PM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Broome, eastern

Tioga, southwestern Chenango, northwestern Susquehanna and

northeastern Bradford Counties through 700 PM EDT...

At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Berkshire to Warren Center. Movement was east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine,

Nanticoke, Port Dickinson and Greene.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 8.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 75.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 4.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4192 7618 4229 7628 4230 7626 4234 7624

4242 7577 4190 7572

TIME...MOT...LOC 2221Z 254DEG 22KT 4228 7621 4196 7616

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather