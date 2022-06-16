WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

321 AM EDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT

FOR CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 320 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greene, or 14

miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving southeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Greene.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

