WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

831 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Cayuga,

west central Cortland and northeastern Tompkins Counties through 900

PM EDT...

At 831 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ledyard, or 16 miles south of Auburn, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Groton, Locke, Genoa, Ledyard, Moravia, Freeville, Venice Center,

King Ferry, Montville and Cascade.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4273 7670 4277 7658 4270 7619 4245 7637

4264 7668 4267 7668 4269 7671

TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 293DEG 20KT 4269 7659

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather