WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 718 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Seneca and west central Cayuga Counties through 745 PM EDT... At 718 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Geneva, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Romulus, Fayette, Union Springs, Aurora, Canoga, Border City, Rose Hill and Cayuga Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4287 7696 4292 7696 4290 7665 4270 7673 4279 7698 4287 7698 TIME...MOT...LOC 2318Z 289DEG 17KT 4286 7694 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather