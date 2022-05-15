WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1254 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Schuyler, northern Chemung, southwestern Tioga and southern Tompkins

Counties through 130 PM EDT...

At 1254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Millport, or near Odessa, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Horseheads, Newfield, Danby, Erin, Catharine, Montour Falls, Candor,

Spencer, Odessa and Cayuta.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4220 7692 4239 7684 4237 7630 4207 7639

TIME...MOT...LOC 1654Z 278DEG 16KT 4228 7681

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

