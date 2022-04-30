WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 931 PM EDT Sat Apr 30 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, southern Cayuga and Onondaga counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather