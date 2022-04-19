WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1004 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and

Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,

Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,

Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the

recent heavy snowfall. Additional power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

