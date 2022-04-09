WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

526 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New

York...

Susquehanna River At Unadilla affecting Otsego and Delaware

Counties.

For the Susquehanna River New York...including Owego, Unadilla,

Windsor, Bainbridge, Conklin, Binghamton Washington Street, Vestal,

Waverly/Sayre...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Susquehanna River At Unadilla.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Basement flooding

and some first floor dwellings between Main Street and River Road

are affected by flooding. This includes properties on Hopkins,

Church, Dart and Mill Street.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 5:00 AM EDT Saturday was 12.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this afternoon and continue falling to 6.8 feet early Tuesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

