WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

519 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New

York...

West Branch Delaware At Walton affecting Delaware County.

For the West Branch Delaware River...including Walton, Hale Eddy...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Branch Delaware At Walton.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Fairgrounds begin to flood at 10 feet.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:01 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.8 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 5:01 AM EDT Saturday was 13.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHERE...East Branch Delaware At Harvard.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Harvard Road, Fox Lane and Harvard

Cemetery Road become impassable in spots due to increasing river

flooding. Camp cottage properties along Route 30 flood.

- At 4:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 11.2 feet.

ending at 4:45 AM EDT Saturday was 12.5 feet.

this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet early Tuesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

