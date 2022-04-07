WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

349 PM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware,

Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne,

Pike and Southern Wayne.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A period of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will

continue to move across the area this evening. Rainfall

totals by late tonight are forecast to range from 1.5 to 2.5

inches, with locally higher totals possible. This amount of

rain will cause significant rises on area creeks and

headwater rivers.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

