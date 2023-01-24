WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light

glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Berkshire County Massachusetts, and the eastern

Catskills in New York.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop early Wednesday

afternoon, becoming moderate to heavy through the evening with

rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour. The snow will become a wintry

mix of sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before

temperatures rise above freezing and precipitation turns to

rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Glens Falls Saratoga Region

of eastern New York and all of southern Vermont.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday

morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin Wednesday afternoon,

becoming heavy at times with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour

possible Wednesday evening. The snow may become a wintry mix of

rain, freezing rain, and sleet Wednesday night into Thursday

morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow.

Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most

persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the

Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations in excess of nine inches possible.

* WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon

into Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Slick roads will be possible today, then travel could

become very difficult later Wednesday into Thursday.

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to

6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Oswego county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

