WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 252 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulation of a coating and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Herkimer County to north of the New York State Thruway and Northern Fulton Counties. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walking and traveling conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST coating and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Hamilton and Northern Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Friday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather