SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1023 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

...Spotty Freezing Drizzle This Morning...

Areas of very light rainfall and drizzle will be moving across

the Lake George Saratoga Region and southern Vermont through the

rest of the morning hours. With temperatures still at or below

freezing in some locations, this may allow for the precipitation

to freeze on contact with the surface. If traveling or walking

this morning, be aware that some surfaces may be slippery thanks

to a thin coating of ice and use caution. The threat for spotty

freezing rain will end by early afternoon, as temperatures rise

above freezing.

