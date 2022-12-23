WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

403 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Hudson River Near Poughkeepsie.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 3.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Hudson River

Poughkeepsie

Flood Stage: 4.2

Observed Stage at Fri 3 pm: 3.5

Forecast:

Fri 4 pm MSG

Fri 10 pm 1.4

Sat 4 am -0.7

Sat 10 am 0.6

Sat 4 pm 0.2

Sat 10 pm -0.5

Sun 4 am -0.3

Sun 10 am -0.5

Sun 4 pm 0.5

Sun 10 pm -1.6

Mon 4 am -0.9

Mon 10 am -0.9

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western

Massachusetts and eastern New York.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT... Light to moderate snow accumulations. Additional snow

accumulations between 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Rensselaer County.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather