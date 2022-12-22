WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

1248 PM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze.

Winds could gust in excess of 40 mph.

* WHERE...Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene and Western

Ulster Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop this afternoon

and continue through the evening. The snow is expected to

gradually change to plain rain after midnight. Isolated pockets

of freezing rain are possible this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 8

inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze. Winds

could gust over 50 mph.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In Vermont,

Bennington and Western Windham Counties. In eastern New York,

Hamilton, Northern Warren and Northern Fulton Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 5 AM EST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop late this

afternoon and continue through the evening. The snow is expected

to gradually change to plain rain after midnight. Isolated

pockets of freezing rain are possible tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts,

Berkshire County. In New York, the southern Taconics, eastern

Catskills, and southern Herkimer County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southeast winds are expected this

evening into Friday morning, shifting into the west southwest

behind a cold front Friday afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, Northern

Warren, Washington, Rensselaer, and Columbia Counties. In

Vermont, Bennington County.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

evening into Friday morning, shifting to the west southwest

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

