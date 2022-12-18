WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 332 PM EST Sun Dec 18 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Occasional lake effect snow showers expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Hamilton County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations will be concentrated across the western portion of the county. The snow band will be located near Route 28 and the towns of Inlet and Raquette Lake late this afternoon into the early evening. The snow band may oscillate a bit before shifting southward overnight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Occasional lake effect snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will be positioned north of the NY Thruway tonight, then slowly drift southward by daybreak Monday and continue into the afternoon. Highest snowfall accumulations expected north of the Thruway. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with a few localized amounts up to a foot. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will be positioned near Route 28 and Old Forge late this afternoon into early this evening. The snow band may oscillate a bit tonight before moving southward Monday morning into the afternoon. Occasional lighter snow showers and flurries will continue across the area on Monday. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/buf\/lespolygon COORD...4356 7472 4363 7476 4364 7484 4371 7487 4380 7515 4338 7508 4325 7511 4331 7504 4331 7480 4340 7469 TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4360 7486 4373 7509 4362 7512 4340 7508 4314 7513 4314 7509 4337 7503 4336 7494 4345 7495 4345 7489 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather