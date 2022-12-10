WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

245 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE...Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene and Western

Ulster Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

