WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 PM EST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The wind advisory has been cancelled for the Mohawk and Schoharie

Valleys, Capital Region, northern and central Taconics, Berkshires

and southern Vermont. Wind will remain brisk and gusty into this

evening, however will weaken overnight becoming light.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather