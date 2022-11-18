WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

905 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN HERKIMER AND

HAMILTON COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than a quarter of a mile at times. This band of heavy snow

is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per

hour, mainly in northern Herkimer and far northwestern

Hamilton County.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 857 AM EST, a band of heavy lake effect

snow extending from Lake Ontario into northern Herkimer and Hamilton

Counties, mainly north of Route 28. This band will slowly push

southward through this morning and afternoon towards Route 28.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED...

Areas along and north of Route 28 in northern Herkimer and Hamilton

Counties.

SAFETY INFO... The snow will accumulate rapidly and may be difficult

for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4405 7506 4408 7470 4387 7462 4385 7514

4410 7517

TIME...MOT...LOC 1357Z 240DEG 49KT 4402 7497

