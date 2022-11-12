WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

415 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of Schenectady,

western Albany, northwestern Greene, southeastern Fulton,

southwestern Saratoga, Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery

Counties through 500 AM EST...

At 414 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers with gusty winds

along a line extending from near Gloversville to near Hobart.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Schenectady, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Scotia, Cobleskill, Fonda,

Jefferson, Glenville, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Ballston Spa, Berne,

Altamont, Windham, Middleburgh, Broadalbin, Gilboa, Hagaman, Summit

and Schoharie.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 25.

Interstate 90 between exits 25 and 28.

Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9.

Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4307 7429 4302 7385 4297 7374 4297 7373

4222 7429 4225 7450 4235 7443 4242 7462

4251 7470

TIME...MOT...LOC 0914Z 280DEG 31KT 4303 7427 4237 7475

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of northwestern

Ulster, southwestern Greene and southwestern Schoharie Counties

through 500 AM EST...

At 418 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers with gusty winds

along a line extending from Stamford to near Hankins. Movement was

east at 35 mph.

Jefferson, Windham, Gilboa, Prattsville, Shandaken, Ashland, Jewett,

Lexington, Conesville, Denning, Mapledale, West Settlement, Mosquito

Point, North Lexington, Big Indian, Oliverea, Allaben, Four Corners,

North Settlement and Branch.

LAT...LON 4212 7456 4215 7453 4214 7450 4217 7445

4220 7454 4235 7443 4243 7462 4245 7464

4249 7461 4234 7420 4189 7448 4202 7478

TIME...MOT...LOC 0918Z 290DEG 29KT 4242 7461 4183 7506

