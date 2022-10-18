WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 328 PM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 may result in frost formation and freezing conditions. * WHERE...Southeast Warren County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Washington Counties. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mid Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and Southern Litchfield County. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather