SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

458 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Schenectady,

southern Saratoga, southern Washington, east central Montgomery,

north central Rensselaer and northwestern Bennington Counties through

530 AM EDT...

At 458 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rotterdam Junction, or near Scotia, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Scotia,

Mechanicville, Arlington, Salem, Glenville, Niskayuna, Duanesburg,

Ballston Spa, Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake, Rotterdam Junction,

East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Country Knolls and North Ballston Spa.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 between exits 24 and 25.

Interstate 90 between exits 25a and 26.

Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 5.

Interstate 87 between exits 9 and 14.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4296 7341 4296 7343 4294 7346 4274 7411

4289 7424 4330 7322 4306 7306

TIME...MOT...LOC 0858Z 242DEG 38KT 4285 7403

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

