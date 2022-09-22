WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 202 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Berkshire, eastern Albany, central Rensselaer, southern Bennington and southwestern Windham Counties through 230 AM EDT... At 202 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wyantskill, or over Troy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Troy, Cohoes, North Adams, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Latham, Williamstown, Menands, Pownal, Green Island, Grafton, Berlin, Wilmington, Stamford, Readsboro, Florida, West Sand Lake, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill and Wynantskill. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 8 and 6A. Interstate 787 between exits 5 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4273 7271 4274 7302 4270 7302 4270 7295 4269 7295 4269 7298 4268 7298 4267 7300 4267 7296 4266 7296 4263 7372 4276 7376 4294 7274 4276 7270 TIME...MOT...LOC 0602Z 261DEG 36KT 4270 7365 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Seneca County in central New York... Northwestern Cayuga County in central New York... * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 204 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Phelps, or 7 miles north of Geneva, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Sennett, Fleming, Montezuma, Tyre, Cayuga, Melrose Park and Lehigh Vallley Junction. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather