Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

439 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Washington,

northeastern Rensselaer, Bennington and northwestern Windham Counties

through 515 PM EDT...

At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Whitehall to near Hartford to near Salem

to near Cambridge to 6 miles northwest of Hoosick Falls. Movement was

east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Whitehall, Arlington, Londonderry, Salem, Manchester, Stratton,

Shaftsbury, Granville, Hartford, Dorset, Cambridge, Greenwich,

Comstock, Manchester Center, West Wardsboro, Poultney Village,

Windham, Porter, Lee and White Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4290 7279 4293 7364 4306 7358 4312 7358

4323 7351 4362 7344 4362 7342 4359 7343

4357 7339 4362 7337 4363 7330 4358 7330

4353 7324 4332 7325 4330 7299 4329 7299

4330 7282 4325 7282 4322 7269

TIME...MOT...LOC 2039Z 261DEG 43KT 4356 7338 4341 7335 4326 7330 4316

7339 4307 7341 4297 7344

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

