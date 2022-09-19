WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCHENECTADY...WEST CENTRAL ALBANY AND SCHOHARIE

COUNTIES...

At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Delanson to near Schoharie to

near Livingstonville, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Cobleskill, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Schoharie, Richmondville,

Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Central Bridge,

Preston-Potter Hollow, Conesville, West Berne, Huntersland,

Warnerville, Broome Center, Becker Corners, West Fulton, Shutts

Corners, Barnerville and Eminence.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Washington County in east central New York...

Northwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont...

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 413 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Porter, Rupert,

North Hebron, Belcher, Chamberlin Mills, East Hartford,

Slateville, East Hebron, West Hebron, Tiplady, Braymer School,

South Hartford, Goose Island, South Granville, West Rupert and

North Argyle.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

