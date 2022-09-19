WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central

Schenectady, southeastern Hamilton, west central Warren, eastern

Fulton, northwestern Saratoga and east central Montgomery Counties

through 345 PM EDT...

At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Sacandaga Campground to Cranberry Creek to near

Fonda. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amsterdam, Gloversville, Johnstown, Fonda, Glenville, Broadalbin,

Hagaman, Edinburg, Northville, Mayfield, Wells, Fort Johnson, Galway,

Cranberry Creek, Day Center, Northampton Beach Public Campground,

Rock City Falls, Tribes Hill, Sacandaga Campground and

Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 28.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4313 7427 4343 7432 4349 7390 4316 7386

4288 7403 4288 7408 4290 7409 4288 7412

4287 7447

TIME...MOT...LOC 1915Z 266DEG 28KT 4336 7424 4314 7421 4291 7443

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

