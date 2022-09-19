WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Fulton County in eastern New York...

West central Saratoga County in east central New York...

Northern Montgomery County in eastern New York...

* Until 315 PM EDT.

* At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St.

Johnsville, or 9 miles northwest of Canajoharie, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Gloversville, Johnstown, Fonda, Fort Plain, St. Johnsville,

Ephratah, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Edinburg, Mayfield, Fort Johnson,

Galway, Cranberry Creek, Northampton Beach Public Campground,

Caroga Lake, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Tribes Hill, Mount

Pleasant, Perth and Oppenheim.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME AND

NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES...

At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walton, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Walton, Colchester, Deposit, Hancock, Starrucca, Fishs Eddy, Harvard,

Downsville, Corbett and Sherman.

