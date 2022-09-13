WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 319 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady and Washington. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 316 PM EDT, At 2:49 PM, street flooding was reported in Mechanicville by local authorities. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Albany, Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Colonie, Mechanicville, Guilderland, Fort Edward, Greenwich, Gates, Halfmoon, Northumberland, Easton, Stillwater, Schuylerville, Victory, Argyle and The Saratoga Battllefield. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather