WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 222 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Albany, Saratoga and Schenectady. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 220 PM EDT, At 1:59 PM, a broadcast meteorologist reported minor street flooding in Schenectady. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Scotia, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Ballston Spa, Altamont, Round Lake, Alplaus, Burnt Hills, East Glenville, Country Knolls, Malta, Princetown, Rexford, Glenridge, High Mills and Aqueduct. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. following counties, Albany, Greene and Schoharie. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. - At 225 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Albany, Guilderland, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Gilboa, Prattsville, Preston Hollow, Livingstonville, Preston-Potter Hollow, Knox, Rensselaerville, Conesville, Shoefelt Corners, Zucks Corners, Hawversville, South Berne, Huntersland and West Berne. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather