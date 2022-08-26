WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

211 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Columbia

County through 300 PM EDT...

At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Livingston, or 7 miles southeast of Catskill, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Livingston, Copake, Clermont, Ancram, Hillsdale, Taghkanic, Weed

Mines, Burden, Churchtown, Craryville, Linlithgo Mills, Martindale,

Copake Falls, Glenco Mills, Upper Hollowville, Boston Corner, Copake

Lake, Manorton, West Taghkanic and West Copake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4209 7384 4220 7385 4224 7346 4211 7350

4209 7351 4205 7351 4204 7352 4203 7352

TIME...MOT...LOC 1811Z 270DEG 16KT 4214 7376

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

