WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 436 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Hamilton, northwestern Warren and northwestern Fulton Counties through 515 AM EDT... At 435 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Eighth Lake Campground to 9 miles west of Lake Pleasant to 8 miles north of Stratford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Indian Lake, Speculator, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Lake Durant Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Sacandaga Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Oregon, Gilmantown, Girards Sugarbush, Perkins Clearing, Clockmill Corners, Edwards Hill, Blackbridge, Whitehouse, North River, Knappville, Shaker Place and Piseco. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. LAT...LON 4381 7422 4383 7415 4381 7412 4380 7405 4375 7406 4375 7403 4362 7400 4337 7411 4337 7416 4333 7415 4322 7470 4329 7471 4330 7474 4343 7468 4373 7471 4389 7429 TIME...MOT...LOC 0835Z 249DEG 30KT 4365 7462 4346 7460 4330 7468 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather