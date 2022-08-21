WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 130 PM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Herkimer County through 200 PM EDT... At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Big Moose, or 10 miles northwest of Old Forge, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Moshier Falls and Lyon Lake. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4405 7506 4407 7486 4406 7485 4376 7510 4378 7513 4410 7517 TIME...MOT...LOC 1730Z 211DEG 49KT 4384 7507 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather