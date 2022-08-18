WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1242 PM EDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Herkimer County through 115 PM EDT... At 1242 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Poland, or 12 miles northeast of Utica, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Dolgeville, Newport, Stratford, Middleville, Poland, Cold Brook, Russia, Fairfield, Norway, Garlock Corners, Curtis, Farrel Corner, Countryman, Burrell Corners, Fink Basin, Kelhi Corners and Shedd Corners. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 30. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4322 7507 4324 7507 4323 7510 4324 7511 4329 7504 4319 7464 4312 7472 4312 7474 4311 7477 4307 7477 4292 7494 4315 7513 TIME...MOT...LOC 1642Z 318DEG 11KT 4322 7506 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather