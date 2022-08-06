WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

312 PM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Albany

and west central Rensselaer Counties through 345 PM EDT...

At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Feura Bush, or near Delmar, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roadways and in poor drainage areas .

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Rensselaer, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Menands,

Loudonville, Wyantskill, Feura Bush, Selkirk, Wynantskill, North

Greenbush, New Scotland, Shakers, Bleecker Stadium, Spawn Hollow,

Beckers Corners, Karlsfeld, Houcks Corners and Mallorys Corners.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 9 and 24.

Interstate 87 between exits 23 and 4.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4252 7381 4256 7394 4277 7389 4277 7388

4268 7362

TIME...MOT...LOC 1911Z 207DEG 11KT 4258 7385

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

