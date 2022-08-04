WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

553 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Rensselaer County in eastern New York

* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Pittstown, Valley Falls, Boyntonville, East Pittstown, West

Hoosick, Factory Hollow, Southwest Hoosick, Potter Hill,

Millertown, Babcock Lake, Johnsonville, East Buskirk,

Tomhannock, Eagle Bridge and Quackenkill.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at

Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level

Ozone.. until 11 PM EDT this evening.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than

an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index

or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different

pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the

health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of

Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous

outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health

effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of

elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with

pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal

physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State

Department of Environmental Conservation website at,

https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at

800-535-1345.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Columbia and

east central Greene Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 556 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lorenz Park, or near Hudson, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Hudson, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Athens, Austerlitz, Philmont,

Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Claverack-Red Mills, Ghent, Stockport,

Canaan, Rossman, North Hillsdale, Climax, Brick Tavern, Harlemville,

West Ghent and Fitchs Wharf.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 21.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4220 7344 4223 7394 4238 7387 4243 7338

4243 7337

TIME...MOT...LOC 2156Z 263DEG 21KT 4230 7375

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather