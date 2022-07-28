WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

537 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern

Berkshire, central Rensselaer, southern Bennington and southern

Windham Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 537 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Shaftsbury to near Bennington to near

Averill Park. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Bennington, North Adams, Brattleboro, Adams, Williamstown, Pownal,

Grafton, Berlin, Wilmington, Stamford, Readsboro, Florida, Guilford

Center, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Hoosick, Poestenkill, Guilford,

North Bennington and Whitingham.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

western Massachusetts...east central New York...and southern Vermont.

LAT...LON 4288 7255 4281 7254 4273 7269 4274 7302

4270 7302 4270 7295 4267 7300 4266 7296

4261 7296 4265 7368 4281 7340 4296 7327

4296 7253 4292 7252

TIME...MOT...LOC 2137Z 265DEG 31KT 4295 7314 4281 7317 4267 7351

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

