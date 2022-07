WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

741 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

east central New York.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN RENSSELAER...SOUTHERN BENNINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN

WINDHAM COUNTIES...

At 740 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Shaftsbury, or 8 miles southeast of Arlington, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Bennington, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Stratton, Shaftsbury,

Wilmington, West Wardsboro, Hoosick, North Bennington, Dover,

Marlboro, Jamaica, Wardsboro, Woodford, Old Bennington, Searsburg,

Glastenbury, Somerset, Wardsboro Center and Paper Mill Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

FOR ULSTER AND GREENE COUNTIES...

At 741 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Prattsville to near Olivebridge to near

Ellenville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported downed trees and wires with

this line of storms near Ellenville.

New Paltz, Ellenville, Hunter, Wallkill, Hurley, Woodstock, Windham,

Prattsville, High Falls, Kerhonkson, Tillson, West Hurley, Napanoch,

North-South Lake Campground, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan,

Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville.

