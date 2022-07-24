WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

652 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Saratoga, southern Washington, northern Rensselaer and southwestern

Bennington Counties through 730 PM EDT...

At 652 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mechanicville, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Bennington, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Shaftsbury,

Cambridge, Halfmoon, Hoosick, Lee, Pittstown, White Creek, Easton,

Stillwater, North Bennington, Schaghticoke, Valley Falls, Woodford,

Old Bennington, Glastenbury and Schaghticoke Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

east central New York.

LAT...LON 4283 7375 4299 7372 4310 7305 4283 7302

TIME...MOT...LOC 2252Z 264DEG 26KT 4293 7357

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Columbia and

eastern Greene Counties through 730 PM EDT...

At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Westerlo to near North-South Lake

Campground. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Livingston, Coxsackie,

Clermont, Valatie, Athens, Philmont, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park,

North-South Lake Campground, Claverack-Red Mills, Cairo, Ghent,

Stockport, Stuyvesant, Germantown and Taghkanic.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 21B.

LAT...LON 4200 7367 4221 7418 4241 7414 4240 7382

4246 7378 4248 7352 4200 7365

TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 301DEG 35KT 4255 7403 4224 7413

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING...NORTHERN CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHEASTERN

ERIE...NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA AND NORTHWESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES...

At 653 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ashford Hollow,

or 18 miles north of Salamanca, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to

trees and power lines.

Springville, Gowanda, Arcade, Rushford, Ashford Hollow, Chaffee, East

Concord, Concord, Collins and Yorkshire.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

