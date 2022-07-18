WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

844 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Berkshire, northeastern Ulster, northern Dutchess, southern Columbia

and southeastern Greene Counties through 930 PM EDT...

At 844 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Saugerties South, or near Saugerties, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Kingston, Catskill, Saugerties, Hurley, Claverack, Woodstock,

Livingston, Copake, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Austerlitz,

Ancram, Philmont, West Hurley, Saugerties South, Claverack-Red Mills,

Lake Katrine, Veteran and Germantown.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 19 and 20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4191 7412 4209 7416 4210 7413 4210 7408

4213 7406 4235 7347 4205 7342 4205 7349

4201 7349

TIME...MOT...LOC 0044Z 247DEG 45KT 4204 7402

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster

and west central Dutchess Counties through 930 PM EDT...

At 846 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodridge, or near Ellenville, moving east at 40 mph.

Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Ellenville, Wallkill, Hyde Park,

Plattekill, Hurley, Highland, Modena, High Falls, Kerhonkson,

Tillson, Napanoch, Port Ewen, Marlboro, Wawarsing, Lloyd, Crawford

and Esopus.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18.

LAT...LON 4155 7398 4159 7396 4158 7405 4160 7407

4160 7409 4162 7413 4158 7413 4160 7425

4163 7426 4160 7433 4159 7436 4165 7440

4174 7457 4177 7455 4194 7393 4155 7394

TIME...MOT...LOC 0046Z 247DEG 33KT 4170 7448

