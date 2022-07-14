WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 217 PM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Saratoga and southern Washington Counties through 245 PM EDT... At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Edward, or near Hudson Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hudson Falls, Salem, Fort Edward, Porter, South Glens Falls, Argyle, Cossayuna, Braymer School, Dunham Basin, Goose Island, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Fitch Point, Lick Springs, West Hebron, East Greenwich, Chamberlin Mills, Belcher and North Argyle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4307 7327 4320 7365 4330 7363 4331 7360 4331 7359 4333 7329 4332 7325 TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 280DEG 20KT 4325 7356 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather