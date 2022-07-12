WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

456 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ULSTER AND

SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

east central New York.

