WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Warren County in east central New York... Northeastern Saratoga County in east central New York... Central Washington County in east central New York... Northwestern Bennington County in southern Vermont... * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corinth, or 13 miles west of Glens Falls, moving east at 50 mph. Another severe storm is located within the warning area over eastern Washington County east of Hudson Falls, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Corinth, Granville, Hartford, Comstock, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne Campground, Glens Falls North, Poultney Village, Kings, Mount Pleasant, Queensbury, Wilton, Kingsbury, Porter, South Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne and Hadley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CLINTON CORTLAND DELAWARE ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER MADISON MONTGOMERY ONEIDA OTSEGO SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WARREN WASHINGTON ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES... At 243 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Louisville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include... Potsdam, Massena, Norfolk, Louisville, Moira, Bangor, Parishville, Fort Covington, Bombay, Morley, Massena International Airport - Richards Field, Helena, Burke, Waddington, Madrid, Brushton, Lawrenceville, Malone, Norwood and Chipman. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.