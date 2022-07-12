WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Warren County in east central New York...

Northern Saratoga County in east central New York...

* Until 245 PM EDT.

* At 141 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Day Center,

or 14 miles northwest of Saratoga Springs, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Glens Falls, Corinth, Edinburg, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne

Campground, Day Center, Glens Falls North, Queensbury, South Glens

Falls, Lake Luzerne, Hadley, Lake George, Beartown, French

Mountain, Fourth Lake, Conklingville, Oneida Corners, Paradise

Beach, Brayton and Hartman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO

CLINTON CORTLAND DELAWARE

ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON

HAMILTON HERKIMER MADISON

MONTGOMERY ONEIDA OTSEGO

SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE

SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS

WARREN WASHINGTON

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Broome

and central Tioga Counties through 215 PM EDT...

At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Spencer, or 11 miles northwest of Owego, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Nanticoke, Berkshire,

Newark Valley, Candor, Spencer and Greater Binghamton Airport.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 69 and 71 South.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4228 7648 4226 7647 4226 7642 4229 7642

4231 7592 4209 7592 4216 7650 4228 7650

TIME...MOT...LOC 1743Z 270DEG 34KT 4221 7643

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather