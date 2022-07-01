WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 948 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SCHENECTADY... SOUTHEASTERN FULTON AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SARATOGA COUNTY... At 948 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saratoga Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Ballston Spa, Galway, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Mount Pleasant, Charlton, Parkis Mills, Holsapple Corners, Shaw Corners, Milton Center, Barkersville, West Milton, Glenwild, Wiley Corners, Holbrook Corners, Long Corners, East Galway, Chatfield Corner, Blue Corners and Whiteside Corners. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather