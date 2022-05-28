WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1228 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Albany

and southern Rensselaer Counties through 115 PM EDT...

At 1228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

East Greenbush, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Rensselaer, Nassau, Delmar, Menands,

Ravena, Stephentown, Grafton, Castleton-On-Hudson, West Sand Lake,

Wyantskill, Averill Park, Selkirk, Wynantskill, North Greenbush,

Brunswick, Sand Lake and Coeymans.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 5A.

Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4247 7381 4263 7391 4280 7345 4257 7334

TIME...MOT...LOC 1628Z 246DEG 23KT 4258 7377

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union,

southeastern Bergen, southeastern Essex, Queens, Richmond, Kings and

New York (Manhattan) Counties through 115 PM EDT...

At 1229 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Linden, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Bayonne, Hoboken, Linden,

Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Todt Hill,

Crown Heights and Midtown Manhattan.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4055 7425 4056 7422 4057 7421 4060 7421

4060 7426 4059 7429 4061 7431 4060 7435

4067 7440 4089 7400 4070 7387 4069 7387

4067 7386 4066 7386 4064 7385 4059 7403

4060 7403 4058 7405 4052 7425

TIME...MOT...LOC 1629Z 240DEG 20KT 4064 7425

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

